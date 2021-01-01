Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police investigate shots fired, stabbing early Friday

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
Cedar Rapids police are investigating shots fired and a related stabbing from early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Center Point Road NE just before 2 a.m. with report of a stabbing, according to a news release. Additional calls said there had been shots fired in the same area.

When police arrived, they located shell casings in a parking lot.

A person with a stab wound later showed up at a hospital, police reported. The injury was not life threatening, police said.

Police interviewed the witnesses and person stabbed, and collected evidence at the scene.

No one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

