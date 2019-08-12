Cedar Rapids police ID two people killed last week in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 30

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police have identified the two people who were killed last week in a wrong-way crash on Highway 30.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a 2019 Ford F250 driving east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30. Moments later, police said, a crash was reported on the highway near Edgewood Road SW.

Jonathan Ray Allen McDaniel, 31, of Houston Texas, was driving the Ford F250, police said.

The vehicle he struck was driven by Grant Patrick Bevins, 24, of Belle Plaine. Bevins was driving a red, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an obituary, Bevins graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 2014, where he had played football and was on the wrestling team. He also enjoyed shop class and was involved in the National FFA Organization.

Loved ones said Bevins was a “true outdoorsman” who was known for his unique fashion sense.

“From the time he could walk, Grant was always wearing cowboy boots and a hat,” his obituary states. “In school his daily attire was mesh shorts, boots and even his own creations of cutoff jeans and bib overalls.”

He loved to hunt, was skilled in trapping and working on his trucks.

“Grant lived life to the fullest with no reservations,” his obituary states. “If he had an idea, he was going to try it. He was never serious, always smiling and playing pranks.”

Bevins is survived by his parents, two sisters and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Police said the wreck remains under investigation.

