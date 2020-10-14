Public Safety

Cedar Rapids Police find body of missing woman in Hiawatha

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department announced Wednesday that the body of a woman officers had been searching for had been found in a Hiawatha park.

According to the police media release, the body of Sharon Hangartner, 54, was found just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area north of Clark Park, which has the adress of the 1100 block of N. 18th Avenue in Hiawatha. Cedar Rapids police said that Hiawatha public safety personnel who had been assisting with the search found the body.

Hangartner was reported missing and was last seen in the early morning hours on Sunday between midnight and 7 a.m. in the 6200 block of Windy Meadow Lane NE in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department confirmed the body was Hangartner’s, and notified her family. Hangartner will be transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

While there is still an investigation ongoing, police said that based on current information, there is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident.

