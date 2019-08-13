Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
 

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Public Safety

Cedar Rapids Police Department accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy

The new Cedar Rapids Police Department cruisers will include black door panels, a change from the previous white vehicle wraps which easily showed scuffs and added cost to each vehicle purchase. Photographed at the police department in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The new Cedar Rapids Police Department cruisers will include black door panels, a change from the previous white vehicle wraps which easily showed scuffs and added cost to each vehicle purchase. Photographed at the police department in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is now accepting applications to join this year’s citizens police academy class.

Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday from September 18 to November 20. Registration is $30 per person.

The goal of the program is not to train citizens to be police officers, but instead to increase the public’s understanding of the police department, how it operates and why it operates the way it does. During the course participants will have the opportunity to learn about the many different aspects of police work.

The 10-week program will include both classroom and field instructions that will cover a variety of topics including the department’s K-9 unit, bomb squad and special response team, as well as polygraph examinations, criminal investigations, defensive driving and more.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age. An investigation of an applicant’s criminal history will be completed before acceptance into the CPA.

The class is limited to 20 people, and space fills up quickly, according to the police department.

Information and applications are available on the police department’s website at www.cedar-rapids.org/police. For further information, contact the police department at 319-286-5425 or email Sgt. Laura Faircloth at l.faircloth@cedar-rapids.org.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

