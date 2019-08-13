Cedar Rapids Police Department accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is now accepting applications to join this year’s citizens police academy class.

Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday from September 18 to November 20. Registration is $30 per person.

The goal of the program is not to train citizens to be police officers, but instead to increase the public’s understanding of the police department, how it operates and why it operates the way it does. During the course participants will have the opportunity to learn about the many different aspects of police work.

The 10-week program will include both classroom and field instructions that will cover a variety of topics including the department’s K-9 unit, bomb squad and special response team, as well as polygraph examinations, criminal investigations, defensive driving and more.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age. An investigation of an applicant’s criminal history will be completed before acceptance into the CPA.

The class is limited to 20 people, and space fills up quickly, according to the police department.

Information and applications are available on the police department’s website at www.cedar-rapids.org/police. For further information, contact the police department at 319-286-5425 or email Sgt. Laura Faircloth at l.faircloth@cedar-rapids.org.

