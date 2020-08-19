Man fled the scene of two-vehicle wreck in southwest Cedar Rapids, led police on pursuit

Police arrested a 57-year-old man on multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle wreck and fled the scene.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called at 9:30 p.m. on August 9 to a two-vehicle wreck at First Avenue and 16th Street East.

When they arrived, officers found that a 2007 Ford Edge Driven by a 28-year-old woman was rear-ended by a 1999 Buick Riviera driven by Larry Hardaway.

While officers were attempting to verify Hardaway had insurance, police said he got back into his vehicle and locked the door.

Officers told Hardaway to open the door, police said, but he fled the scene instead.

An attempt to locate Hardaway was broadcast to other officers, and he was spotted at Bowling Street and C Street SW.

Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle accelerated south on C Street before stopping at 2219 C Street SW, where Hardaway got out of the vehicle and put his hands into the air.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Linn County Jail, police said.

Hardaway faces charges of interference with official acts and attempt to elude, as well as multiple traffic violations.

The female driver was cited for failure to stop in a safe and assured distance, police said.

