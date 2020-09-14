Car chase reaches speeds of 120 mph in southeast Cedar Rapids, police say

Police arrested a 56-year-old man last week after he allegedly led officers on a drunken chase through southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers observed a 1999 Grand Am with no license plates at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday near 15th Street and Eighth Avenue SE.

Police said officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed heading northbound on 16th Street SE.

Officers gave chase, pursuing the vehicle for several blocks through southeast Cedar Rapids and into southwest Cedar Rapids. The vehicle then merged onto Highway 30, police said, where it traveled at speeds as high as 120 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle went off the road at the Highway 1 exit off Highway 30 eastbound near Mount Vernon and came to rest in the embankment, police said.

The suspect — who was identified as Rudolph V. Williams — was taken to Mercy Medical Center to check for injuries and then to Linn County Jail.

Williams faces charges of felony eluding, operating while intoxicated — first offense, providing false identification, and multiple traffic violations.

Police said Williams had warrants for assault causing bodily injury and first-degree harassment, through the Cedar Rapids Police Department, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon-domestic abuse through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

