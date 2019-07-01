Complaint: Man arrested after breaking into house in northeast Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges after he and two unnamed accomplices were accused of breaking in to a woman’s residence while in possession of a firearm over the weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported to police that Artadius D. Robinson, 18, and two accomplices broke out a window at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday to gain entry to her residence in the 3900 block of Riverside Drive NE.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said a 54-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were in the residence at the time of the break in.

Once inside, the trio began “rifling through” the woman’s belongings, the complaint states. Police said Robinson was armed with a .22-caliber pistol.

During the burglary, Buelow said Robinson got into a confrontation with the 22-year-old man. The victim told police that Robinson attempted to “strong arm” his way into the house through the front door.

Police said the woman was able to provide a description of the vehicle — an older, dark-colored sedan — and, after ascertaining no one was injured or in danger, officers left in pursuit of the vehicle, which was located in the 4600 block of 42nd Street NE.

Robinson was taken into custody, the complaint states, and the pistol and several jars of THC oil were allegedly found in his possession. Both the man and the woman were able to identify Robinson as one of the men who broke into the house, police said.

Robinson faces charges of first-degree burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Buelow said the investigation is ongoing.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com