Cedar Rapids police arrest Marion man accused of armed robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marion man was arrested after he robbed a man at gunpoint in southeast Cedar Rapids, police said.

Officers were called at 2 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Ninth Street SE for reports of a robbery at Discount Liquor, 1545 First Ave. SE.

Police said a 33-year-old man reported that Rickey Bernard Wright, 33, had pulled up next to him in the liquor store parking lot and pointed a gun at him. Police said the man grabbed for Wright’s gun, and the two men began to fight. Wright managed to take some cash from the 33-year-old and left in a white Dodge Challenger.

Officers later received reports of a vehicle driving recklessly on the Brucemore mansion property, 2160 Linden Dr. SE.

Officers found a white Dodge Challenger near Linden Drive. Police said the vehicle apparently had “ramped off a curb” and damaged a metal fence. Wright still was in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

A handgun that matched the description given by the man who was robbed was found in the vehicle. The police department said the gun was reported stolen out of Illinois and apparently was used in a carwash robbery.

Police said Wright and the man who said he was robbed likely knew each other.

Wright is charged with first-degree robbery, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, carrying weapons, driving while under the influence and multiple traffic violations.

