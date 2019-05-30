Cedar Rapids police arrest 5 juveniles during Wednesday night melee

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested five juveniles Wednesday night for allegedly creating a large disturbance in Wellington Heights neighborhood.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the area of Washington Avenue and 18th Street SE for reports of a large melee that stemmed from an incident of harassment.

When they arrived, officers found 10 to 12 juvenile boys and girls arguing loudly and threatening to fight. Buelow said there was “a lot of yelling and profanity when officers arrived.”

Officers asked the group to disperse several times, Buelow said, but several of the juveniles continued to yell and “create a disturbance.”

The incident apparently started with an elderly man who was sitting on his front porch and confronted the group. The kids were creating a lot of noise near the man’s house and he asked them to move along. Instead of leaving the kids then allegedly began harassing the man — yelling at and threatening him.

Buelow said it is possible the group was also fighting earlier that day near the Cedar Rapids Public Library and Greene Square.

Among those arrested was a 12-year old on a charge of disorderly conduct and two 13-year-olds on charges of interference of official acts — one with injury — and disorderly conduct.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct, along with a 17-year-old who faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

