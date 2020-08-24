Cedar Rapids man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday after he was allegedly spotted driving a stolen vehicle in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers located a stolen Subaru Legacy in the 2100 block of Rockford Road SW and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

But, instead of stopping, police said the vehicle fled southbound on to Interstate 380, leading officers on a pursuit in both Linn and Johnson counties, during which the driver allegedly disregarded several traffic control devices.

According to the criminal complaint, officers paced the suspect vehicle at speeds as high as 120 miles per hour on I-380.

The chase came to an end when officers deployed “stop sticks,” the complaint states.

The suspect — who was later identified as Adam B. Davis, of Cedar Rapids, was taken into custody in the 1700 block of Lake Front Drive NE in Solon.

The complaint states Davis admitted to police that he stole the vehicle. Police said methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found in the car.

Police said the stolen vehicle sustained major damage during the pursuit. No one was injured.

Davis faces charges of second-degree theft, attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

