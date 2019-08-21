Operation Quickfind for Jayla Welsh-Green

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for Jayla Elisha Marie Welsh-Green early Wednesday morning.
Jayla is 13 years old, 5 foot 1 inch tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue SW and was wearing glasses, a black T-shirt. black ripped jeans and black and white Nikes.
If you have any information that might help to locate Jayla, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
