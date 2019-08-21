Operation Quickfind for Emya Zanders

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for Emya Jalice Zanders late Tuesday.
Emya is 12 years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall and 132 pounds. She was last seen in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue SW and was wearing black and gray Nike shoes.
If you have any information that might help to locate Emya, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
