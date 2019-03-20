Cedar Rapids house and parked cars hit in shots fired incident overnight

A house and three parked cars were struck by bullets early this morning in northwest Cedar Rapids.

Neighbors called 911 around 12:30 a.m. regarding gunshots in the area of 11th Street and B Avenue NW. Cedar Rapids police officers found damage to the home and cars and determined that no one was injured. They also collected evidence and witness statements.

Police believe occupants in a vehicle may have been the source of the gunfire. Police also think the house and cars were not the target and this was not a random incident.

Police stated that no arrests have been made and there is an ongoing investigation.