Spring Flood Watch Map: Monitor the crest of the Cedar River
The Gazette  

As the Cedar River is expected to reach a crest of 18.6 feet Monday into Tuesday, the National Weather Service will be updating the forecast and current readings every hour. You can monitor these levels with this map.

Keep Reading

Public Safety

Cedar Rapids house and parked cars hit in shots fired incident overnight

Area of shots fired incident near B Avenue NW and 11th Street NW around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Area of shots fired incident near B Avenue NW and 11th Street NW around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019
The Gazette

A house and three parked cars were struck by bullets early this morning in northwest Cedar Rapids.

Neighbors called 911 around 12:30 a.m. regarding gunshots in the area of 11th Street and B Avenue NW. Cedar Rapids police officers found damage to the home and cars and determined that no one was injured. They also collected evidence and witness statements.

Police believe occupants in a vehicle may have been the source of the gunfire. Police also think the house and cars were not the target and this was not a random incident.

Police stated that no arrests have been made and there is an ongoing investigation.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Chicken and cat survive Iowa City house fire

Rising river helps Palo test its new forecasting system

Two more people connected to Christopher Bagley charged in burglary

Reynolds seeking federal aid for Iowa flooding

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Importance of 'Patience' cited in any U.S.-China deal

Kim Reynolds: 'It looked like an ocean' - Deadly Midwest floods devastate Western Iowa communities

Democrat Eric Giddens wins special election for State Senate District 30 seat

Looking back on a year without the Facebook app

Rep. Finkenauer hears pitch for Cedar Lake project, flood protection

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.