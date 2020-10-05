Public Safety

One person seriously injured after shots fired at vehicle in Cedar Rapids

The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — One person was seriously injured after shots were fired from one vehicle into another Monday evening.

Cedar Rapids police said a person called to report being shot at while driving around 7:45 p.m. near Noelridge Park at 42nd and Council streets in northeast Cedar Rapids. The caller said the shooter had fired on them from a different vehicle.

The caller’s vehicle crashed near the park after the shooting. Police said five people were in the vehicle, and one of them was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

