Public Safety

Four men charged in meth trafficking ring plead not guilty

If convicted, face minimum 10 years in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS — Four men were charged this week with methamphetamine trafficking after law enforcement officers obtained 12 search warrants in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Roland and Marshalltown during the investigation.

Each of the defendants — Bobby D. Robey, 61, of Ames; Travis C. Werkmeister, 33, of Waterloo; Genaro Aguilar Lemus, 22, of Riverdale, Calif.; and Jorge Martinez-Garcia, 28, of Tama — had initial and arraignment hearings in U.S. District Court this week.

The indictments, which remained sealed as of Thursday, show they conspired to distribute meth between January 2019 and this month, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. All four pleaded not guilty during hearings and remain in jail pending detention hearings next Tuesday.

More information regarding the investigation may be revealed during the detention hearings.

If convicted, each faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and possibly up to life in federal prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release following any prison time.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Corkery and investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program of the U.S. Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Tri-County Drug Task Force, Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force, Iowa Counter Drug Task Force and Central Iowa Drug Task Force.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City police chief finalists announced

Drivers beware: Road work on I-380's S-curve continues through November

Fire at Coralville Days Inn hotel causes estimated $500,000 in damage

Former Four Oaks youth counselor accused of harboring runaways

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa football review: Program's 'Iowa Way' left Black players feeling 'isolated, targeted, and unwelcome'

Iowa schools can request temporary all-virtual instruction if 10% of students are absent

Watch replay: Iowa football racial disparity press conference with Gary Barta, Kirk Ferentz

Leaked report shows concerns about racism in Hawkeye football were known by officials in 2019

What should schools do if a student is sick? Here's what Iowa recommends

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.