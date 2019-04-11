Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man arrested while possessing a stolen weapon

A Cedar Rapids man wanted on different charges has more charges to face after police say he had a stolen gun in his possession when he was arrested.

According to information from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Untario D. McGhee, 18, of Cedar Rapids was arrested around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the 1400 block of Bever Avenue SE.

Police say officers identified McGhee as a passenger in a vehicle at the above address and stopped him on a valid warrant after his parole was revoked on an original charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to police, McGhee opened the vehicle door and was initially complying with an officer’s request to show his hands. However, as officers approached the vehicle, they say they saw McGhee close the door, lock it, reach into his waistband and pull out a handgun and then discard the handgun into the back seat behind him. Officers were then able to get inside the car through another door and take McGhee into custody, and he was transported to the Linn County Jail.

The gun that McGhee had attempted to discard, upon further investigation, turned out to be a .40 caliber handgun that was reported as stolen to the North Liberty Police Department.

After the arrest McGhee now faces additional charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, interference with official acts with a firearm, carrying weapons, trafficking in stolen weapons, and violating his probation.

