Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 6 years for distributing heroin near an elementary school

Two of his customers nearly died

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who sold heroin to two people who nearly died, was sentenced Tuesday to over six years in federal prison.

Travon Patterson, 28, pleaded guilty in April to distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location. During the plea hearing, Patterson, who had a previous felony drug conviction, admitted he distributed heroin Dec. 27, 2016 to one individual near an elementary school in Marion.

Court documents show Patterson also admitted that he sold heroin that day to two other customers, a man and woman.

The woman used some of the heroin and lost consciousness inside a gas station bathroom, according to court documents. Station employees found her and called police. She was unresponsive, with shallow and irregular breathing when first responders arrived. They administered Narcan, the opioid reversal drug, and she regained consciousness.

Court documents show on Dec. 23, 2016, Patterson also distributed heroin to the male customer. The distribution occurred at Patterson’s mother’s home, where his customer used the heroin. The man lost consciousness and Patterson and his mother called 911.

First responders found the man unconscious with shallow breathing and an abnormally low respiratory rate, according to court documents. They then administered Narcan, and he regained consciousness.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Patterson to 77 months and 10 days in prison. He also was ordered to serve a six years of supervised following his prison term.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Justin Lightfoot and Dan Chatham. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force consisting of the DEA; the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; Cedar Rapids and Marion police departments; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11

Dismissal of complaint over Gov. Reynolds' family flight upheld by appeals court

Police say man is dead after firing shots at SE Iowa officers

Muscatine woman faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fleet Farm halts plans for Tiffin store

Men, are you okay?

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: YPN

OxyContin maker reaches tentative settlement; Iowa among states not part of the deal

Compensation change for ISU President Wintersteen would move up payday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.