Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 6 years for distributing heroin near an elementary school

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who sold heroin to two people who nearly died, was sentenced Tuesday to over six years in federal prison.

Travon Patterson, 28, pleaded guilty in April to distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location. During the plea hearing, Patterson, who had a previous felony drug conviction, admitted he distributed heroin Dec. 27, 2016 to one individual near an elementary school in Marion.

Court documents show Patterson also admitted that he sold heroin that day to two other customers, a man and woman.

The woman used some of the heroin and lost consciousness inside a gas station bathroom, according to court documents. Station employees found her and called police. She was unresponsive, with shallow and irregular breathing when first responders arrived. They administered Narcan, the opioid reversal drug, and she regained consciousness.

Court documents show on Dec. 23, 2016, Patterson also distributed heroin to the male customer. The distribution occurred at Patterson’s mother’s home, where his customer used the heroin. The man lost consciousness and Patterson and his mother called 911.

First responders found the man unconscious with shallow breathing and an abnormally low respiratory rate, according to court documents. They then administered Narcan, and he regained consciousness.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Patterson to 77 months and 10 days in prison. He also was ordered to serve a six years of supervised following his prison term.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Justin Lightfoot and Dan Chatham. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force consisting of the DEA; the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; Cedar Rapids and Marion police departments; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com