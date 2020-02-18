Cedar Rapids man took keys, cash and car from woman's residence, police say

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after he was allegedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, Christopher J. Zito, 19, was stopped while driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra that did not belong to him. Police said that Zito did not have the owner’s permission to drive the car.

Police said Zito walked into the vehicle owner’s residence Saturday in the 1800 block of Mount Vernon Road SE and took the vehicle’s keys and drove off. Additionally, the complaint states Zito took $830 in cash from the vehicle owner’s wallet.

Zito faces charges of second-degree burglary, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and third-degree theft.

