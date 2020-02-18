Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man took keys, cash and car from woman's residence, police say

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after he was allegedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, Christopher J. Zito, 19, was stopped while driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra that did not belong to him. Police said that Zito did not have the owner’s permission to drive the car.

Police said Zito walked into the vehicle owner’s residence Saturday in the 1800 block of Mount Vernon Road SE and took the vehicle’s keys and drove off. Additionally, the complaint states Zito took $830 in cash from the vehicle owner’s wallet.

Zito faces charges of second-degree burglary, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and third-degree theft.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man uses fake ID, credit cards to rent car from Eastern Iowa Airport, police say

Ames flag burner charged with indecent exposure for Story County Jail incidents

Cedar Rapids man convicted on federal heroin charges

Large fight at Washington High School prompts police investigation

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 5

Hundreds of 'Whip-It' containers found in Iowa City woman's car

Iowa City police officer, fired for alleged drunken crash, appeals termination

It's time to debate men's right to control their reproductive organs

Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich's sentence

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.