Cedar Rapids man took derecho repair jobs and money, but did not do the work, police say

A Cedar Rapids man faces multiple counts of theft after he allegedly took money for multiple derecho repair jobs and never followed through with the repairs.

According to the criminal complaint, Wayne C. Gott, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft after he allegedly “engaged in a pattern of thefts by deception by entering agreements to perform substantial home repair work for four complainants after the August derecho.”

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said they began receiving complaints about Gott in November.

The first was on Nov. 25, when an individual reported that she had signed a contract with Gott, who was doing business as Construction Plus.

The contract was signed on September 16, 2020 and the victim wrote a check for $12,751.50 to repair her back porch and retaining wall.

The job was started, but not finished, police said.

In addition to the theft, police said Gott is accused of not using treated lumber which was not in compliance with Cedar Rapids Building Code and performed only a small portion of her job.

On the same date, police said, another individual reported signing a contract with Gott on Oct. 3, 2020 and paying him $24,580.58.

The complainant told police Gott had not performed any of the work, had not provided any of the materials, and had refused to provide a refund.

An investigation by the Police Department determined that Gott used that money to purchase van for $10,000 and withdrew $8,500 in cash.

A few weeks later, on Dec. 4, police said a third individual reported that he paid Gott $7,500 to replace plywood, remove the existing roof and replace it, and replace a garage door.

Police said Gott is did not tear off the roof, but rather shingled over the existing shingles and did not finish the job. The victim, according to the police department, had to hire another contractor to fix the roof.

That alleged agreement between the victim and Gott was verbal, police said.

A week later, on Dec. 11, a fourth individual reported giving Gott $3,477 for fence replacement.

Police said the individual signed a contract on Sept. 14, and the work was supposed to start on Oct. 5. Gott, however, never started the project and never provided the materials or proof that he purchased them, police said.

Gott also allegedly refused to refund the victim’s money.

The police department said investigators attempted to interview Gott, who claimed it was a civil issue and the signed contracts had no completion dates.

Police said Gott agreed to meet with investigators on Dec. 21, and had claimed he would bring documentation of materials that he purchased for each of the four jobs, but when the day arrived, Gott claimed he was ill.

Police said Gott promised to electronically mail documentation in his stead, but never did.

Based on the investigation, police concluded that Gott did not do most of the agreed-upon work, and did it poorly when he did. Police alleges he also failed to provide materials in two of the four cases and did not provide proof of materials purchased in all four cases.

Additionally, Gott allegedly He also refused to refund the customers, and bank records indicate he used a significant portion of victims’ money for personal purchases.

Police said a warrant request was submitted to the Linn County Attorney’s Office for two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft.

Gott was arrested just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said officers located Gott in his vehicle outside of his residence when they went to the residence to pick him up on the theft warrants. During the arrest, officers allegedly found marijuana and two glass pipes in his possession.

He was transported to the Linn County Jail.

