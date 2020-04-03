Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man test drives Chevy Impala and tries to keep it, police say

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Tuesday after he allegedly took a Chevrolet Impala on a test drive and never returned it.

According to the criminal complaint, John C. Manning, 28, obtained permission from Rossco Auto Sales, at 3333 First Avenue SE — to test drive the 2012 Impala, but never returned it.

Police said the vehicle was later located at Manning’s residence. The complaint states Manning had altered the vehicle identification number and switched the license plates.

The keys were also found in Manning’s possession, police said.

Manning faces a charge of second-degree theft.

