Cedar Rapids man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Wednesday after a teenage girl accused him of sexually abusing her on three separate occasions.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old female told police that Tayvion D. May, 21, had sex with her on three separate occasions between May 1 and May 30.

Two of those incidents, police said, were at a residence in southwest Cedar Rapids, while the third incident took place at Ely City Park, 1635 Hillcrest Street, in Ely.

The criminal complaint states a deputy interrupted the incident at the park.

A warrant was issued for May’s arrest on August 22 and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

May faces three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He is being held at Linn County Jail on cash bonds totaling $30,000.

