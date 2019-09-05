A Cedar Rapids man was arrested this week in Nebraska after state troopers say they found 14 pounds of marijuana in his truck.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers stopped a Ford truck driven by Keith Cerney, 32, around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday for a license plate violation on eastbound Interstate 80 near North Platte.

During the traffic stop, a police dog detected the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle, prompting a search. Troopers found 14 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple pills designated as controlled substances, according to a news release.

Cerney was arrested on a variety of drug charges and taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

Nebraska troopers also reported arresting two Wisconsin men they’d stopped near York for speeding and finding 18 pounds of marijuana and 800 THC vape cartridges in that vehicle, according to a news release.

Cerney was arrested in Cedar Rapids in January 2012 on charges of child endangerment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

In that case, Cerney and the mother of their child returned to their home and began arguing around 4:30 a.m. The woman called relatives, who tried to intervene.

Cerney pointed a loaded gun at the relative’s chest, threatening to kill her, and, as they wrestled over the weapon, Cerney picked up his son and used him as protection in the fight, police said.

The child was not hurt, police said.