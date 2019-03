A Cedar Rapids man is accused of theft after he allegedly stole a vehicle over the weekend and attempted to flee officers during a traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at about 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of Squaw Creek Trailer Court in Marion, but the driver — who was later identified as Skylar John Smith, 32 — refused to stop. The complaint states officers determined the vehicle was stolen.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a brief pursuit ensued and ended when Smith lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch near Hindmen and Secrist roads in Marion.

Smith was taken into custody and booked into Linn County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree theft, driving while barred and attempt to elude.

