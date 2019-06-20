Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 20 years for drugs and firearms

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm while drug trafficking.

Shane LaGrange, 36, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

LaGrange, during the plea hearing, admitted to having at least 5 grams of pure meth he planned to distribute Dec. 29, 2017, when police pulled him over for a suspended license.

Police found the meth and the loaded, Hi-Point 9 mm pistol, which had been reported as stolen, were found by police during the traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint. The drugs were found in LaGrange’s coat pocket, the complaint showed.

LaGrange was previously convicted of at least five felonies, including perjury, multiple burglaries and serious drug crimes, according court records.

Prosecutors, in a sentencing document, said his criminal history began as a juvenile, and he had several probation violations and revocations.

The prosecution, during sentencing, asked U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams to sentence him as a career offender, which Williams denied but he did vary from the guidelines in sentencing LaGrange to 20 years in prison.

Williams also ordered LaGrange to serve eight years of supervised release following prison.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an evidence-based program aimed at reducing violent crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. As part of the program, various law enforcement agencies work together to focus efforts on the most violent offenders. They also partner with prevention and re-entry programs to create lasting reductions in crime.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com