Cedar Rapids man sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison for illegally having guns

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who illegally purchased 28 guns between August 2015 and August 2018 was sentenced to this week to over three years in federal prison.

Nathan Fisher, 26, pleaded guilty in April to being an unlawful user of drugs in possession of a firearm. During the plea hearing, Fisher admitted he purchased a handgun on August 3, 2018 and at that time he was an unlawful user of both methamphetamine and marijuana.

Evidence at sentencing shows the gun Fisher purchased last year was the 28th firearm he had purchased since August 2015. Over the course of the three years, Fisher was using both meth and marijuana and lied on each gun form he filled out, stating he wasn’t a drug user.

During this time, Fisher purchased at least six guns for other people, which is commonly referred to as “straw purchasing,” according to the prosecution. Each time he did so, Fisher also lied on the form, indicating he was the ultimate buyer of the gun.

Of the 28 guns Fisher purchased, nine have been recovered, sentencing evidence shows. Eight of those nine were found by law enforcement in the possession of someone other than Fisher. The remaining 19 guns Fisher purchased have not been found.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams, during the hearing, pointed out that Fisher was likely buying guns to give to others who could not legally purchase or own guns, such as felons. Fisher used drugs, possessed ammunition, and failed to comply with numerous court orders while awaiting trial, he added. Williams sentenced Fisher to 37 months in prison. He was also ordered Fisher to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.

Fisher remains in jail pending transfer to a federal prison.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Morfitt and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

