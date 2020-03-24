Cedar Rapids man sentenced to over 10 years for illegally having firearm

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who tried to rob another of methamphetamine and money was sentenced Monday to more than 10 years in federal prison for having a gun illegally because of a previous conviction.

Carl McArthur, 40, was convicted by jury in October in U.S. District of being in possession of a firearm after two previous convictions for domestic abuse assault and firearms. specifically a Taurus .45LC/.410 caliber “Judge” handgun, after having been convicted of a 2003 misdemeanor domestic abuse assault in Linn County, Iowa, and a 2009 federal felony firearm conviction.

Evidence at trial and sentencing showed McArthur and his associate, armed with firearms, entered a southwest side home in Cedar Rapids March 17, 2018 with a plan to rob the occupants of money and meth.

Three of the occupants testified McArthur and his friend forced their way into the house, assaulted them, and threatened to shoot them and pour hot grease on them during the incident. One of the individuals called 911, and Cedar Rapids police responded within minutes.

The officers found McArthur inside the residence, and his associate was outside. The associate ran from the house but left behind a ski mask he wore to conceal his identity.

Officers searched the house and found a McArthur’s Taurus .45LC/.410 caliber “Judge” handgun, along with a 9 mm handgun, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced McArthur to 114 month and 20 days in federal prison. McArthur also must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Ashley Corkery and Patrick Reinert and was investigated by Cedar Rapids Safe Streets Task Force. The task force includes Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and Cedar Rapids police officers.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is the centerpiece of the U.S. Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The program is evidence-based and proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

