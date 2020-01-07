Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 9 years for possessing guns as a drug user

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 21-year-old Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to over nine years in federal prison for illegally having firearms as drug user.

Daytrell Washington-Roby pleaded in July to possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user — marijuana — on Sept. 13, 2018. During a plea hearing, he admitted to having a Glock pistol.

Washington-Roby was arrested after shots were fired from a Jeep he and others were riding in April 5 of last year, according to court documents. Somebody in the Jeep fired five or six shots at another vehicle, injuring a man. A .40 caliber Glock 22C was found in the Jeep but Washington-Roby said it wasn’t his.

Later after Washington-Roby was arrested, he asked another person, during a jail call on April 6, 2019, to delete his social media accounts, according to court documents. Authorities had found photos of Washington-Roby with guns.

In a different call on April 10, Washington-Roby told another caller to tell another man, who had been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in Washington-Roby’s case, to not tell authorities anything, court documents show. When he learned this man deactivated his social media profile, Washington-Roby insisted the caller track down the man.

Washington-Roby’s prison time was increased because investigators identified nine different firearms he had in his possession, some of the guns were reported as stolen and he obstructed justice because he wasn’t truthful with investigators, according to information during his sentencing.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams noted Washington-Roby had been involved in several shooting incidents while being a drug user over the last few years, which made him a danger for the community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Williams also warned him about following the rules of probation when he is released, saying if he has violations, it could result in more prison time.

Williams sentenced Washinton-Roby to 114 months and three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com