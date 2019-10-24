Cedar Rapids man faces more prison time for domestic assaults due to previous convictions

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man convicted by a Linn County jury earlier this month for slamming the mother of his unborn child into a wall, now faces more prison time because a judge Wednesday ruled his previous convictions will enhance sentencing.

Randelle Denver Brown, 29, was convicted Oct 2 of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, abuse assault causing bodily injury, first-degree harassment and obstruction of emergency communications.

Evidence at trial showed Brown grabbed his former girlfriend, who was 25 weeks pregnant with their child, by the neck and slammed her against a wall, causing her to fall on her abdomen Jan. 16, 2018.

Several days later on Jan. 22, in another incident, Brown slapped the woman’s face, causing her ear to bleed, according to testimony. During this assault, Brown told the woman if she tried to leave him he would “bust” up her face more and if she told police he would “kill” her.

Brown also tried to take her phone away from her to prevent her from calling police that day, according to court documents.

Police testified about the statements the woman made but the woman, during trial, admitted she made the statements to police but said they weren’t true. She was having an “anxiety attack” and wanted to go to the hospital but didn’t think emergency responders would take her just for that reason, she said.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter said the woman, in the 911 call, said she was trying to escape from Brown because he was hitting her and he tried to take her phone away from her. The woman also said Brown threatened to kill her other children and if he was in jail, he would have someone else “shoot up” her mobile home.

Slaughter filed penalty enhancements on the assault charges because Brown was previously convicted of two domestic assault in Henry and Linn counties, but Brown wouldn’t stipulate to that fact, so there was a hearing Wednesday and Slaughter presented evidence of the convictions.

6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill found beyond reasonable doubt that there were two prior convictions for domestic abuse and those qualify for penalty enhancements.

Brown now faces up to 12 years in prison. He also faces a contempt charge because Slaughter filed a violation of a no contact order. A hearing on the violation is set for Nov. 1.

His sentencing on the other charges is set for Jan. 10.

