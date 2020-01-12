Cedar Rapids man poured gasoline on porch and started fire, police say

A Cedar Rapids man poured gasoline on a porch in southeast Cedar Rapids and set it on fire Saturday, according to police.
During the Cedar Rapids Police Department investigation of the fire at a home in the 100 block of 35th Street Drive SE, Jeremy Lang, 41, admitted to causing the fire by using gasoline and lighting it, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.
Lang has been charged with first-degree arson, which is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
