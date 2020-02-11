CEDAR RAPIDS — A 22-year-old man accused of kidnapping and torturing a 57-year-old man last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for multiple offenses that 6th Judicial District Judge Chad Kepros called “violent and very serious.”

Court documents show Malik Muhammad, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty in three separate cases to two counts of second-degree robbery and one count each of first-degree theft and willful injury causing bodily injury.

Under his agreement with the Linn County Attorney’s Office, Muhammad was sentenced to 10 years on each robbery charge, both of which are to be served consecutively for a total of 20 years. He is required to serve at least 70 percent — or 14 years — before he will be eligible for parole.

Additionally, Kepros imposed a sentence of no more than 10 years for the theft charge and no more than five years for the willful injury charge, which will run concurrently to each other and the previously mentioned cases.

In one of the robbery cases, Muhammad and Kaylie J. Ulferts, 20, lured Terry Doyle, 57, to the Econo Lodge at 633 33rd Ave. SW on Feb. 7, 2019. Court documents show Doyle went to the motel to meet someone he had been communicating with through a website and text messages

When Doyle entered the motel room, police said Muhammad pointed a gun at him and told him to lie down on a bed. The man was bound with a belt and duct tape and gagged with a pillowcase, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Muhammad then tortured Doyle by burning his leg, groin area and both hands with a hot iron while demanding his PIN numbers.

Doyle was robbed of the cash he was carrying, as well as his debit cards, according to court documents.

Muhammad was captured on security video using Doyle’s debit cards at a nearby convenience store, and his fingerprints were found on the duct tape used to bind the victim, police said.

Ufferts pleaded guilty in December to third-degree kidnapping and assault while participating in a felony while using a firearm. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

During her sentencing hearing, a statement from Doyle was read in which he called his attackers “animals,” stating their actions “changed his life forever,” and it was “(a)ll for $60.”

In court Tuesday, Kepros said he found Muhammad’s actions inexcusable.

“These are really bad offenses that affected a lot of people and undercut their security,” the judge said. “There are not a lot of positive things I can say about these offenses.”

Noting Muhammad’s youth, Kepros said he hoped Muhammad would use his time in prison positively.

“I hope you use this time to learn something,” the judge said. “I hope you make use of this time to better yourself so by the time you get out you can do something positive with your life, and I never have to see you under circumstances like these again.”

