A Cedar Rapids man accused of being involved in a February shooting was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, members of the CRPD and the United States Marshals Service arrested Laron Reginald Jackson, 27, of Cedar Rapids on a warrant for attempted murder.

According to the release, Jackson was taken into custody without incident after a traffic stop shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Westdale Drive and Williams Boulevard SW.

Jackson stands accused of “intentionally attempting to cause the death of a 34-year-old male” on February 3 of this year. According to police, Jackson shot the 34-year-old man, who was not identified by police, in the 2100 block of Scotty Drive SW around 4 p.m. that day, causing an injury to the man’s left side.

Jackson was transported to the Linn County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond according to jail records.