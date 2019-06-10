Cedar Rapids man convicted of firearms after assaulting woman and threatening her

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man pleaded Monday to illegally having a handgun as a felon after he was arrested for assaulting a woman and threatening her with the gun.

Korey L. Russell, 40, during a hearing, admitted to having a .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number March 12, 2018. He also admitted to at least one previous conviction.

An indictment shows Russell has three previous convictions for burglary, one for obstruction of justice and another for harassment of a witness. All the convictions were in Illinois.

Russell was charged last March in 6th Judicial District Court with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon — domestic abuse — and third-degree criminal mischief, according to a criminal complaint. He is accused of physically assaulting a woman and then threatening her with a handgun on March 12, 2018. When he left the her home, Russell also kicked in her van, causing over $500 in damage, the complaint shows.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Russell’s vehicle after he left and recovered a silver handgun from the passenger seat, according to the complaint.

There is nothing in the court records to indicate if the state charges will still be pursued, since the federal gun conviction is based on the same incident.

U.S. Magistrate Mark Roberts, during the hearing, said Russell faces 10 years in prison and he could possibly face more time because of the previous convictions, which a judge can consider at sentencing. He also faces up to a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

