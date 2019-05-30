Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man charged in garage burglary used crossbow while robbing a sporting goods store

Robbery occurred two days before garage burglary, court records show

Joshua McHale (aka Josua Hale)
Joshua McHale (aka Josua Hale)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Before he was caught on a home security camera allegedly burglarizing a woman’s garage, court records show Josua (aka Joshua) A. McHale was seen on surveillance footage threatening a store clerk with a crossbow while stealing several items.

According to the criminal complaint, McHale, 33, was at Gander Outdoor Sports at 2140 Edgewood Road SW at about 6:30 p.m. on May 10 when he was caught on video surveillance loading a shopping cart with items and then pushing the cart out of the store through a back exit door.

Police said a store employee followed McHale out of the store and confronted him, grabbing the cart, but McHale pulled a crossbow from the cart and pointed it at the employee before fleeing the area with the stolen merchandise.

Police said the employee could not determine if the crossbow was loaded, but still retreated for safety, noting McHale had also taken a large knife with him as he ran off.

The total value of the items taken, police said, was estimated at more than $10,000.

McHale faces charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

He was served with an arrest warrant at about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Linn County Jail as McHale had been arrested over the weekend on a charge of first-degree burglary stemming from an unrelated incident.

That charge stems from an incident that occurred on May 12 in which McHale was caught on a home security system entering a woman’s garage and taking several items. Police said the woman posted the footage on social media and received several responses identifying McHale.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's severe weather stymies spring planting

Cedar Rapids woman faces theft, drug charges after police pull her over in stolen car

Ashton Kutcher 'freaking out' after date found slain, Los Angeles court told

5 juveniles arrested during Wednesday night melee in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Police: Manager stole nearly $20,000 from Iowa City pizza restaurant

Residents can weigh in on new Cedar Rapids flag design

Beto O'Rourke to visit Cedar Rapids for opening of first Iowa field office

Tastes of home in a food truck: Comfort Food 154 relies on scratch cooking, classic dishes

Iowa City woman faces burglary charge

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.