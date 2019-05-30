Cedar Rapids man charged in garage burglary used crossbow while robbing a sporting goods store

CEDAR RAPIDS — Before he was caught on a home security camera allegedly burglarizing a woman’s garage, court records show Josua (aka Joshua) A. McHale was seen on surveillance footage threatening a store clerk with a crossbow while stealing several items.

According to the criminal complaint, McHale, 33, was at Gander Outdoor Sports at 2140 Edgewood Road SW at about 6:30 p.m. on May 10 when he was caught on video surveillance loading a shopping cart with items and then pushing the cart out of the store through a back exit door.

Police said a store employee followed McHale out of the store and confronted him, grabbing the cart, but McHale pulled a crossbow from the cart and pointed it at the employee before fleeing the area with the stolen merchandise.

Police said the employee could not determine if the crossbow was loaded, but still retreated for safety, noting McHale had also taken a large knife with him as he ran off.

The total value of the items taken, police said, was estimated at more than $10,000.

McHale faces charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

He was served with an arrest warrant at about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Linn County Jail as McHale had been arrested over the weekend on a charge of first-degree burglary stemming from an unrelated incident.

That charge stems from an incident that occurred on May 12 in which McHale was caught on a home security system entering a woman’s garage and taking several items. Police said the woman posted the footage on social media and received several responses identifying McHale.

