Cedar Rapids man pleads to lesser charges for stabbing his wife with kitchen knife

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who stabbed his wife in the neck with a kitchen knife, pleaded to lesser charges Thursday and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Jamercion D. Bush, 28, during the plea hearing, admitted he intended to cause serious injury to his 27-year-old wife, who wasn’t identified by name in the complaint, Sept. 22. He also admitted that he was armed with a knife and assaulted her.

The woman was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and had to be treated at a hospital, according to police.

Bush, originally charged with attempted murder, willful injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and assault on a peace officer, pleaded in Linn County District Court to willful injury causing bodily injury and going armed with intent.

Sixth Judicial District Senior Judge Nancy Baumgartner told Bush he faces up to five years on each charge and those will run consecutively for a total of 10 years in prison.

The defense will ask for a suspended sentence and probation.

Police said officers responded at 3 p.m. to the 700 block of Fourth Street SW, where they found the woman who had suffered significant stabs wounds to her neck.

She was conscious and breathing when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She identified Bush as the person who assaulted her.

Police said Bush fled before officers arrived.

A complaint showed while police were investigating at the residence, Bush called police and admitted he tried to kill his wife.

Shortly afterward, police received a report of a man in the area of Ingredion, 1001 First St. SW, who had punched out a car window and was walking in the middle of the road.

Officers found Bush near First Street and Eighth Avenue. When confronted, police said, he became combative and attempted to throw a large rock at them. No officers were injured.

His sentencing is set April 21.

