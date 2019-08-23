Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 12 years for armed carjacking, cell store robbery

CEDAR RAPID — A Cedar Rapids man who committed an armed carjacking of 18-year-old woman near Kirkwood Community College in 2017 and then a day later robbed a cellphone store using a stolen getaway car, was sentenced this week to 12 years in federal prison.

Gage Rupp, 25, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of interference and attempted interference with commerce by threats and violence — Hobbs Act robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to, and in furtherance of, Hobbs Act robbery.

Evidence from a trial for one of Rupp’s co-defendants, Cedric Wright, showed that on October 23, 2017, Derrick Ford agreed to give Wright and Gage Rupp a ride in his minivan from southeast Cedar Rapids to an apartment complex on the west side of Cedar Rapids, where Wright claimed the group could transfer into his sister’s car. The group then drove to a parking lot adjacent to the strip mall where the Sprint Store was located. The three went into the store after all customers had left, according to court documents.

Ford was then told to drive to the side of the store and park, as Wright and Rupp got out of the car, put on gloves and clothing to partially cover their faces, according to court documents. Wright and Rupp demanded the lone clerk let them go where the store inventory was kept. The clerk complied and testified at trial he did so because the robbers entered the store aggressively and he feared for his life.

The robbers came back to the car with over $1000 in cash and about $40,000 in cellphones and other electronic devices they had stolen from the store.

Police were alerted to the robbery because one of the stolen devices was a tracker, according to evidence. The group then drove back to the west side apartment complex and Wright told them they needed to get into Ford’s minivan because they were in a stolen car.

Police responded to the tracking device within a few minutes and arrested the three men.

Evidence at sentencing showed Rupp had a long history of criminal activity, including convictions for drug possession, attempted burglary, twice assaulting a pregnant girlfriend, and interference with official acts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Rupp also was an active marijuana dealer in the fall of 2017, and was involved in a fraudulent scheme to pay outstanding bills of his friends, in exchange for being paid half the cost of the bill, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Chief Judge Leonard Strand, during sentencing said Rupp has been a “menace and drain on society.” He said Rupp had many chances in the past to change his conduct, in rejecting Rupp’s plea for a “second chance,” which would more like a “fifth chance,” he noted.

Rupp also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison time.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com