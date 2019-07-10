Cedar Rapids man faces up to 20 years for child pornography

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who possessed over 2,000 images and more than 50 videos of child pornography was convicted this week in federal court.

Troy French, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of child pornography. During the plea hearing, French admitted that he knowingly possessed child pornography between 2012 and 2017.

A plea agreement shows in 2011 and 2012, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received three cybertip reports about French. He communicated with a 15-year-old girl on the “myYearbook” website and through text messages. French used his own name but made his date of birth younger, posing as a 15-year-old. The victim’s mother reported the incident as well as the center.

French was interviewed by an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent and a member of the Iowa State Patrol in February 2012 regarding that communication and he told authorities he understood the “ramifications” of his behavior and said he wouldn’t do it again, according to the plea.

In June 2012, French communicated with a different 15-year-old girl on the “MeetMe” website, formerly myYearbook, using a fake name and posing again as a 15-year-old, the plea agreement shows. He was again interviewed by authorities and told them it wouldn’t happen again.

A month later, in July 2012, French communicated with a 14-year-old girl on the same website and used a fake name, posing as a 14-year-old, according to the plea. The center again notified law enforcement of this contact.

French faces up to 20 years, a $250,000 fine, $5,100 in court assessments and five years of supervised release following any prison time.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Sentencing will be set after a presentencing report is completed.

