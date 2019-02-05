Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges after police pursuit

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested early Tuesday on multiple charges after taking police on a chase in the city’s northwest quadrant.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Richard S. Campbell, 27, was seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado about 1:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Harrison Court NW. Officers determined the vehicle was reported stolen on Feb. 4 in Mechanicsville, so they tried to pull the car over near 11th Street and L Avenue NW.

Instead of stopping, police said Campbell drove away from police, running two stops signs.

At 10th Street and L Avenue NW, police said the suspect lost control of the vehicle and the truck got stuck in a snowbank.

The criminal complaint states Campbell was able to “rock the stolen truck free” from the snowbank and take off again, heading to an alley that led to a dead end between J and I avenues NW.

Campbell then bailed out of the vehicle and took off on foot, police said. He was apprehended in the backyard of a home about a half block from the alley, police said.

Once in custody, police said a quantity of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with narcotics residue were found in Campbell’s possession.

Campbell faces charges of first-degree theft, attempt to elude, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as multiple traffic violations.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Watch: Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in the Jerime Mitchell officer-involved shooting lawsuit

State to pay $1.65 million to former Iowa correctional officer

Davenport duo steal $1,500 in goods from Iowa City Menards, complaints show

October trial set for Manchester man charged in fatal stabbing of Michelle Martinko

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Let the market dictate cannabis dispensary locations, Gov. Reynolds says

Iowa bill calls for curtailing unemployment checks

ESP International acquires Texas Seal

More tenants sign up for Peck's Landing

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Community Health Free Clinic supports those in need of healthcare

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.