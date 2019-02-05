Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges after police pursuit

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested early Tuesday on multiple charges after taking police on a chase in the city’s northwest quadrant.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Richard S. Campbell, 27, was seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado about 1:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Harrison Court NW. Officers determined the vehicle was reported stolen on Feb. 4 in Mechanicsville, so they tried to pull the car over near 11th Street and L Avenue NW.

Instead of stopping, police said Campbell drove away from police, running two stops signs.

At 10th Street and L Avenue NW, police said the suspect lost control of the vehicle and the truck got stuck in a snowbank.

The criminal complaint states Campbell was able to “rock the stolen truck free” from the snowbank and take off again, heading to an alley that led to a dead end between J and I avenues NW.

Campbell then bailed out of the vehicle and took off on foot, police said. He was apprehended in the backyard of a home about a half block from the alley, police said.

Once in custody, police said a quantity of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with narcotics residue were found in Campbell’s possession.

Campbell faces charges of first-degree theft, attempt to elude, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as multiple traffic violations.

