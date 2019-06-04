Cedar Rapids man wanted for North Carolina sexual assaults

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who has a lengthy criminal history and just had his parole revoked last month for not complying with the sex offender registry, is wanted in North Carolina for sexual assault.

Daniel Eziel Ray, 50, waived extradition Tuesday on a warrant from Mecklenburg County, N.C., where he is wanted for two counts of sexual assault.

Mecklenburg County Assistant District Attorney Anna Greene said she couldn’t give details on the charges at this point.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Ray would be held without bail pending his transfer to North Carolina.

DNA evidence, entered into databases after Ray’s previous sex offense convictions, led to Ray’s charges, Maybanks said.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill revoked Ray’s probation in 2017 for his conviction of a sex offender violation as a habitual felon and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Ray, after being stopped in vehicle belonging to Robyn Furmanski, 62, who was beaten and left in her burning condominium March 31, 2016, was arrested for not having a driver’s license and tested positive for alcohol, marijuana and cocaine, according to court documents.

He wasn’t charged in Furmanski’s death or for taking her vehicle.

While pending revocation of probation, Ray was granted bail and three days later he removed an ankle monitor and committed a theft, according to court documents.

He served about a year in prison because he received credit for time served before being paroled. His parole was revoked last month by the Iowa Board of Parole for failing to provide nine breath tests on a mobile breath analysis machine and on May 15 tested a .014 blood-alcohol content.

The parole board placed Ray in work release at the Lary A. Nelson Residential Center on May 23.

Ray’s previous convictions include sexual abuse; sex offender registry violations in 2005, 2007, two in 2010, 2011 and 2012; assault of a police officer; assault causing bodily injury; and burglary.

In 2015, Ray was acquitted by a jury on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery and false imprisonment. He and another man were accused of breaking into an elderly man’s home, tying him up in a sack and stealing items from his home.

Ray’s accomplice, Ernest Callaway, testified against him and another jailhouse informant who said Ray confessed to the crime, according to testimony at trial. Callaway pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting burglary and received probation.

The elderly victim identified Ray by his voice, but the victim had impaired hearing, according to testimony.

