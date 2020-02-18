Cedar Rapids man convicted on federal heroin charges

A Cedar Rapids man was convicted last week on federal charges of conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and distribution of heroin, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Devontae Horton, 25, was found guilty after a three-day jury trial.

Evidence at trial showed that between approximately June 2015 and April 2019, Horton — and up to twelve other individuals — conspired to distribute heroin in the Cedar Rapids area.

The group was known as the “Ferrari” group, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The members used one phone number, known as the “Ferrari phone,” to arrange and conduct heroin transactions. At times, ten to twenty people a day called the phone for the sole purpose of purchasing heroin.

In October 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Cedar Rapids police officers attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by Horton and another member of the Ferrari group, Jarel Williams. Horton and Williams attempted to get away from police, eventually running on foot. Police caught up with both men and allegedly located more than $3,000 in cash in Horton’s front pocket. The cash was drug proceeds, according to the news release.

In November 2018, investigators utilized a confidential source to arrange a purchase of heroin. The source contacted Jarel Williams at what was believed to be the “Ferrari phone,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Williams agreed to sell the source a half gram of heroin. Horton arrived instead and provided the confidential source approximately a half gram of heroin for $80.

Evidence showed that Horton and Williams had operated like this on at least five other occasions. Multiple witnesses testified that Horton had provided them heroin in the past.

Horton is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be sentenced. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Jarel Williams previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin and distribution of heroin.

Williams also will be sentenced at a later date.

Six other members of the group were also charged for their involvement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. All six previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

