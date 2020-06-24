Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man convicted of child porn, drug and gun charges

Faces 15 years or more in federa prison

Nathan D. Krejci
Nathan D. Krejci

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was convicted Wednesday of firearms and child pornography charges and faces 15 years or possibly more in federal prison.

Nathan D. Krejci, 41, pleaded in U.S. District Court to possession of a firearm by a drug user, sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography. During the hearing, Krejci admitted to being an unlawful user of methamphetamine and illegally possessing a .22 caliber pistol and a .38 caliber revolver on Sept. 26 of last year.

In the second charge, he admitted to using or attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and causing a visual depiction to be produced by a cellphone between September 2016 and Sept. 24, 2019.

Krejci also admitted to distributing child pornography over the internet on Sept. 24, 2019, and that he knew the child was a minor.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts told Krejci he faces 10 years on the firearms conviction and possibly a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison if he has two or more previous drug or gun convictions.

The sex exploitation conviction has a minimum of 15 years and he could possibly face up to 30 years, Roberts said. He also faces a minimum of five years and possibly up to 20 years on the child pornography conviction.

Roberts said the sentences could run consecutively or concurrently to each other, depending on what the prosecutor and defense recommends.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Krejci also will be ordered to register as a sex offender, pay possible restitution and must forfeit the two guns as a result of his conviction.

Krejci will remain in jail pending sentencing. Sentencing will be set after a presentencing report is completed.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man accused of abusing young girl for 4 years

Former Cedar Rapids man convicted in Latasha Roundtree slaying is back in jail on assault, gun charges in Minnesota

How technology is changing the court system during the pandemic

Judge sides with Iowa newspaper over police video

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

GoDaddy moving some jobs from Hiawatha to Arizona

University of Iowa faculty, staff cry foul on cuts

Today marks 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are some of the victims.

University of Iowa hospital employees to take furloughs, pay cuts

Optimistic Cedar Rapids council advances entertainment project on land once meant for casino

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.