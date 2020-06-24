Cedar Rapids man convicted of child porn, drug and gun charges

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was convicted Wednesday of firearms and child pornography charges and faces 15 years or possibly more in federal prison.

Nathan D. Krejci, 41, pleaded in U.S. District Court to possession of a firearm by a drug user, sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography. During the hearing, Krejci admitted to being an unlawful user of methamphetamine and illegally possessing a .22 caliber pistol and a .38 caliber revolver on Sept. 26 of last year.

In the second charge, he admitted to using or attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and causing a visual depiction to be produced by a cellphone between September 2016 and Sept. 24, 2019.

Krejci also admitted to distributing child pornography over the internet on Sept. 24, 2019, and that he knew the child was a minor.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts told Krejci he faces 10 years on the firearms conviction and possibly a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison if he has two or more previous drug or gun convictions.

The sex exploitation conviction has a minimum of 15 years and he could possibly face up to 30 years, Roberts said. He also faces a minimum of five years and possibly up to 20 years on the child pornography conviction.

Roberts said the sentences could run consecutively or concurrently to each other, depending on what the prosecutor and defense recommends.

Krejci also will be ordered to register as a sex offender, pay possible restitution and must forfeit the two guns as a result of his conviction.

Krejci will remain in jail pending sentencing. Sentencing will be set after a presentencing report is completed.

