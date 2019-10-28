Cedar Rapids man connected to Chris Bagley pleads guilty to drug conspiracy charge

A Cedar Rapids man, who authorities believe supplied marijuana to murder victim Chris Bagley, pleaded guilty Monday to Federal drug trafficking charges.

Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, Andrew Shaw, 31, admitted conspired to distribute at least 100 kilograms of marijuana between 2010 through March of this year.

Shaw pleaded guilty to the charge Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court, admitting to his part in the conspiracy. During the plea hearing, Shaw only spoke when answering questions from the judge.

Several of Bagley’s family members and friends — many of whom wore light heather-grey “Justice for Chris Bagley” T-shirts — sat quietly in the courtroom gallery as Shaw entered his plea.

Shaw faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, and could face a maximum of up to 40 years. A sentencing date was not scheduled during Monday’s proceeding.

Shaw was already in custody pending sentencing for a conviction of possession of a firearm by a drug user, waived his right to a grand jury indictment.

During an April hearing on the firearms charge, an officer with thw Marion police and the Drug Enforcement Administration task force in Cedar Rapids testified they had been investigating Shaw for drug trafficking for two years.

Officer Adam Cirkl said they tracked large packages of marijuana sent from California back to Shaw. The packages were sent in January and February of this year to various addresses and were picked up by another man, who wasn’t charged, and delivered to Shaw’s business.

After a confidential informant bought 3 pounds of marijuana from Shaw at his business, A. Shaw Investments, 1190 Capital Dr. SW in Cedar Rapids, authorities conducted a search in March, during which they found numerous molds to make THC “gummies,” gelatin, empty cartridges, drying racks for the molds and packaging, Cirkl said.

Investigators also searched Shaw’s home at 1419 Grizzly Dr. NW. and found weapons, THC cartridges, which contained THC oil for vaping, and $35,000 in cash, Cirkl said.

Also during that same hearing in April, hearing, a federal agent revealed details about Shaw’s connection to Bagley and the possible reason Bagley, 31, of Walker, was found buried March 1 after he went missing in December.

Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who now is the Marion police chief, said Bagley was stabbed to death Dec. 14 during a fight over robberies he committed against Shaw.

During interviews, Shaw denied putting out a “hit” on Bagley, but admitted to telling others he wanted Bagley assaulted for robbing his business last October and other drug robberies, Kitsmiller said.

On Oct. 27, Bagley and Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids — also convicted of firearms and drug charges — broke into Shaw’s business and stole an assault rifle and THC cartridges, and then beat up Shaw.

Kitsmiller said Drew Blahnik and Drew Wagner, who sold drugs for Shaw, confronted Bagley on Dec. 14 at Hoff’s trailer in Cedar Rapids, about the robberies, and, as Wagner and Bagley fought, Wagner pinned Bagley against the wall and Blahnik stabbed him.

Wagner and Blahnik then buried Bagley in the yard at Wagner’s home, 4069 Soutter Ave. SE, Kitsmiller said.

Blahnik faces firearm and drug charges, and Wagner faces drug charges. No one has been charged in Bagley’s death.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden still is reviewing the sheriff’s investigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com