Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child under 12

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested last week after a girl under the age of 12 told investigators he sexually abused her.

According to the criminal complaint, Seth T. Schroeder, 31, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

The criminal complaint states the incident happened on or around Sept. 16.

Police said the child told investigators Schroeder touched her inappropriately. That same day, the child was taken to an area hospital where some injuries were noted.

When confronted, police said Schroeder denied any inappropriate behavior.

Court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 20 and Schroeder was taken into custody on Thursday.

Schroeder has since been released on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

