Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man charged with setting fire to SUV

Raashawn Langford
Raashawn Langford

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who was arrested Thursday is accused of setting an SUV on fire.

Officers who responded the 400 block of 17th Street SE at 1:35 a.m. found a smoldering 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with a gas can sitting next to it, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

A witness told police a man and a woman parked nearby in the SUV. After they got out, the man took the gas can from the SUV, poured its contents over the vehicle and set it on fire, the witness said. The pair then walked away.

Public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said a K-9 was called to the area to track the pair. They were found a few blocks away, on a house porch in the 700 block of 17th Street SE.

Police said the man, identified as Raashawn Langford, 43, had singe marks on his hands. Langford told investigators he burned his hands in a recreational fire at a different address, according to the criminal complaint. Police went to that location but found no evidence of a fire.

Langford faces a charge of second-degree arson. Seven lighters were found in his pockets at the time of his arrest, the complaint states.

Police said the vehicle belonged to the sister of the woman Langford was with.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Live at 4 p.m.: Iowa City mayor addresses protests after night of unrest

Iowa City protest ends with tear gas and flash grenades to keep crowd off I-80

Worshippers pray together in Cedar Rapids as George Floyd protests continue

Nearly 1,000 people marched through Iowa City for more than 3 hours for law enforcement reform, racial justice

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, June 4

Legislature physically and politically distanced

Republicans endorse Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa U.S. House seat

Iowa State investigating public-private utilities partnership, like UI

Zach Johnson Foundation's new leader took over a week before the pandemic took hold of Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.