Cedar Rapids man charged after police pursuit in stolen vehicle

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit through the southwest quadrant of the city in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers observed a vehicle without taillights traveling southbound on Wiley Boulevard SW near 20th Avenue at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police said officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and went westbound on Wilson Avenue SW from Wiley Boulevard.

The vehicle then turned into Summit View manufactured home community, onto Mitchell Street and proceeded to Ann Street SW, while reaching speeds of 56 miles per hour inside the residential community.

The vehicle then turned onto Troy Street, then Norma Street, where the suspect vehicle accelerated to 61 miles per hour.

At this point, police said officers had identified the suspect vehicle was stolen and that an “attempt to locate” had been broadcast Saturday night.

At the intersection of Norma Street and Hames Street, police said the suspect vehicle nearly struck another vehicle then onto Mitchell Street SW where it came to a stop.

Officers detained several individuals who were in the vehicle, according to the police department, and, as part of an investigation, determined that Dieudonne Manirabaruta, 20, was the driver.

The vehicle was a 2020 Nissan Rogue, which was reported as stolen by a rental car company.

Manirabaruta was arrested for first-degree theft, attempt to elude, reckless driving, and multiple traffic offenses.

