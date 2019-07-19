Cedar Rapids man will remain in jail pending hearing to revoke probation after motorcycle crash

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man involved in a fight that led to another man’s fatal shooting, which remains an unsolved homicide from 2015, will remain in jail pending his revocation of supervised release after serving 42 months in federal prison.

Cecil Howell, 49, has two federal firearms convictions and the longest time he has been out of prison in the last nine years has been for nine months, but that ended when he got drunk and crashed his motorcycle last month, according to Friday’s testimony during a detention hearing.

Sara Campagna, a senior U.S. Probation officer, testified she Howell has been under her supervision since he was released from prison in May. Howell also was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release — probation. Howell’s medical records from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following the crash showed he was intoxicated and he admitted to drinking alcohol, she said.

Campagna said Howell was previously convicted on a firearms charge in 2010, serving 30 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release was revoked three times for alcohol and drug abuse. He ended up serving an additional 19 months in prison and a year on probation.

Howell was then convicted in 2016 of one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful drug user stemming from the fight that led to the fatal shooting of Bryan A. Edwards, 32, on Sept. 10, 2016. Howell was sentenced to 42 months on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful drug user.

Campagna said he was released in 2018 and missed some required urine testing and finished a drug-treatment program a week before he had the drunken driving motorcycle crash.

Mike Lahammer, Howell’s lawyer, during the hearing, said Howell had several injuries including cracked ribs and wrist and road rash as a result from the crash. Howell walked into Friday’s hearing using a cane and wearing a wrist brace.

Campagna said she is going to recommend that Howell’s supervised release be revoked and he serve another 12 months on probation.

Lahammer asked the court to place Howell on home confinement and order remote substance abuse alcohol testing pending next week’s hearing. He said Howell hadn’t been receiving all the medication prescribed to him at the jail and had to stay outside his cell all day, which was difficult because of his injuries.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Cole argued there are no conditions to ensure Howell isn’t a flight risk or to protect the community. He has been on probation numerous times and hasn’t been successful. Howell should remain in jail pending the revocation hearing next Wednesday, he said.

U.S. District Magistrate Mark Roberts said he was concerned by Howell’s behavior in the motorcycle crash because Howell’s friends tried to get him off the cycle and refused.

Roberts said he has talked to the U.S. marshals about how they take care of the medical needs of inmates and he’s satisfied they try to meet those needs.

Roberts said he also considered the fact that the probation officer and prosecution will ask for revocation next week and if Howell goes back to prison, the medical needs will continue to be met in the federal system.

Howell’s firearm charges stem from Sept. 10, 2015 when he, Hughes-Doby, 32, Trendes Howell, 31, and Keith Moore Jr., 32, fled from Bryan Edwards’ home, where Howell was also living at the time, after Edwards was fatally shot, according to court documents.

Edwards, 32, was found by police with fatal gunshot wounds outside the house and witnesses said they saw four men leaving the house at 1045 G. Ave. NW that night.

During Howell’s sentencing, neighbors testified seeing what they described as a fight before hearing a gunshot.

Hughes-Doby testified at Howell’s sentencing that he was there with Howell and two others to retrieve Howell’s clothes from the house when Howell got into a fight with Edwards and pistol-whipped him.

The gun went off, he said, the bullet hitting Edwards.

U.S. District Senior Judge Linda Reade, during Hughes-Doby’s sentencing, said she couldn’t say who, if any of the four, was the shooter.

Reade didn’t find sufficient evidence to conclude Howell was guilty of homicide.

Hughes-Doby and the other two men involved were also convicted on firearm and drug charges and are serving various sentences in federal prisons.

Greg Buelow, Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman, said the investigation into Edwards’ fatal shooting remains active. Nobody has been charged for his death.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com