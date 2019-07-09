Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with December stabbing

Josue Marrero Delgado
NORTH LIBERTY — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in North Liberty in December.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, officers were called to Little Caesars Pizza, 780 Community Drive, at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 20, 2018 for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers found an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim also reported being hit in the head with a blunt object such as a baseball bat or something similar. The victim identified 22-year-old Josue Marrero Delgado, of Cedar Rapids, as his assailant.

Marrero Delgado was arrested July 7 by the Iowa State Patrol after he was pulled over on Highway 965 near Swisher around 8:36 p.m. for failure to display license plates. The state trooper discovered Marrero Delgado’s license was barred and suspended and he had an arrest warrant for the North Liberty attack.

Between the two incidents, Marrero Delgado faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; going armed with intent and assault causing serious injury, both Class D felonies; driving while barred as a habitual offender, an aggravated misdemeanor; and driving with a suspended license.

