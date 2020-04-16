Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man arrested after pursuit in Linn County

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly led Linn County deputies on a high-speed chase in Springville, heading toward Anamosa.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, deputes attempted to stop a blue GMC Yukon just before 2 a.m. for allegedly traveling at 95 miles per hour on Highway 151 near Linn Grove Road, where the posted speed limit is 65 mph.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, deputies said the vehicle made no attempt to stop, instead continuing to travel toward Anamosa before transitioning on to Highway 64 toward Wyoming, Iowa.

Officers with the Anamosa Police Department, the Jones County Sheriff’s office and Iowa State Patrol assisted with the pursuit, deploying tire deflation devices on the road. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle continued heading south, passing through Wyoming, until the driver lost control of the vehicle near County Roads X75 and E45 in Jones County.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Jack William Berry and taken into custody about 2:20 a.m. A 4-year-old child was also found in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, adding officers did not know a child was in the SUV during the pursuit.

The child was not injured during the pursuit and was released to a relative, the sheriff’s office said.

Berry faces multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated, attempting to elude, child endangerment, and speeding. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Clinton County for third-degree burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

