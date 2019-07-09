Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing car, running from police

A Cedar Rapids man faces theft charges after he allegedly fled from patrol officers who found him in possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched at about 2 p.m. on July 7 to 1400 Sixth Street SW for a stolen vehicle report.

The reporting party, a 24-year-old woman, told officers that her boyfriend’s 2016 Nissan Altima had been left running outside and laundromat and was stolen from the parking lot. Police said the woman reported the vehicle was equipped with GPS tracking that showed the car was located in the 800 block of Ninth Street SW.

The police department said officers responded to the alley behind a house in the 800 block on Ninth Street SW where they found Rodney Dwayne Williams, 24, tinkering under the hood.

Officers asked Williams if the vehicle belonged to him, police said, and acknowledged that it wasn’t, claiming he “was putting a new fuse in the vehicle for someone else.” He then took off running, police said, and was apprehended a short distance later in an alleyway in the 800 block of 10th Street SW.

Williams faces charges of first-degree theft for the theft of the car, and third-degree theft for allegedly throwing the 24-year-old woman’s cellphone and wallet out of the vehicle’s window. He also faces a charge of interference with official acts, according to the criminal complaint.

