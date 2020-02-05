Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing vehicle from Marion golf course

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after he and an accomplice allegedly stole a vehicle from a golf course in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, Kyle R. Harkness, faces a charge of second-degree theft.

Police said Harkness and an unidentified individual took a vehicle on November 5 from the Airport National Golf Course at 660 51st Street in Marion.

Harkness was taken into custody Saturday. He has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com