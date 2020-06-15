Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing tools from construction site

A Cedar Rapids man was charged June 13 with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary after police said he attempted to steal tools from a construction site to sell.

According to the criminal complaint, police found Brian Mell when they performed a site-check of a construction site at 615 G Ave. NW. Mell had loaded approximately $20,000 worth of tools in a trailer, and admitted to police that he had planned on selling them.

First-degree theft is a class-C felony, and third-degree burglary is a class-D felony.

